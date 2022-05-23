know how to backup WhatsApp photos, chats and enable security feature

Mumbai: WhatsApp is the most popular social media messaging platform in the world. The social media app owned by Facebook has billions of customers.

WhatsApp provides its users to backup chat history to Google Drive. Users can set the automatic backup feature for their chats and choose between daily, weekly, or monthly backups.

Here is how to back up WhatsApp chats to Google Drive:

Step 1: Simply tap on the three-dotted icon in the upper right corner of the main screen.

Step 2: Simply go to Settings and then Chats > Chat backup > Back up your files to Google Drive.

Step 3: Choose a different backup frequency than ‘Never’.

Note: You can backup on a daily, weekly, or monthly basis. It’s also possible to select ‘Only when I tap Back up’.

Step 4: Select the Google account to which you want to save your chat history.

Step 5: If you don’t already have a Google account set up, press ‘Add account’ when prompted and input your login information.

Step 6: Choose the network you wish to use for backups by tapping Back up over.

Also Read: WhatsApp will stop working on these phones: Here is the list

How to enable security feature for WhatsApp backups?

WhatsApp allows you to add an extra layer of protection because you’ll be backing up your communications to a third-party server. End-to-end encryption for Google Drive backups is simple to enable.

Step 1: Tap More options > Settings > Chats > Chat backup > End-to-end encrypted backup in WhatsApp.

Step 2: Turn on” should appear.

Step 3: Instead, make a password or use a 64-digit encryption key.

Step 4: To build your end-to-end encrypted backup, tap Create.