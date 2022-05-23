Part of 8,000-year-old human skull found by kayakers on US river

In the summer of 2021, two kayakers near Sacred Heart made an astounding find on the Minnesota River. According to officials, the men found a human skull part that is about 8,000 years old. It will now be handed up to Native American representatives.

As per to Renville County Sheriff Scott Hable, the kayakers found the skull at a period when the river had become depleted due to drought. Hable shared the skull with a medical examiner and then with the FBI. Using carbon dating, a forensic anthropologist determined that the skull belonged to a male who lived between 5500 and 6000 BC.

The individual had a depression in his head, which Hable determined was suggestive of the cause of death. The man’s diet was also found to be high in maize, pearl millet, sorghum, and fish, according to the examination. However, an anthropology professor from Minnesota State University believes the man lived by eating vegetation, animals, fish, turtles, and freshwater mussels.