Stock Market: Equity benchmarks settles lower

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmarks settled lower on Monday. heavy losses in metal stocks weighed upon the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex fell 38 points or 0.% to close at 54,289. NSE Nifty moved 51 points or 0.32% down to settle at 16,215. Nifty Midcap 100 shed 0.35% and small-cap slipped 0.80%.13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled lower.

Also Read: Union government to give Rs 1.10 lakh crore as additional fertilizer subsidy to farmers

The top gainers in the market were M&M, Maruti, Hindustan Unilever, Asian Paints, L&T, Kotak Mahindra Bank, Wipro, Tech Mahindra, Infosys, TCS, Nestle India, Sun Pharma, IndusInd Bank, Titan, Dr Reddy’s and NTPC. The top losers in the market were JSW Steel, Tata Steel, Divi’s Lab, LIC, ONGC, UltraTech Cement, ITC. PowerGrid, HDFC, HDFC Bank), HCL Tech, Reliance Industries, SBI, Bharti Airtel and Hindalco.