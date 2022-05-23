These foods can boost your mood

Pregnancy is a wonderful experience for every women. There are certain considerations that are important for the expectant mother to have a smooth pregnancy. Among the two most important factors are nutrition-focused eating practices and emotional and/or mental well-being.

Food plays an important role not only in physical nourishment, but also in mental and emotional wellbeing. They both have a long-term effect on one’s health and well-being.

These foods can boost the mental and emotional well-being of pregnant women:

1. Saffron (Kesar)

Saffron is the most important condiment which contributes mainly to the above mentioned conditions. This helps with mood fluctuations and boosts the ‘feel good’ factor. Just a few strands of it can be added to a glass of warm milk to reap its health benefits.

2. Omega-3 fatty acids

This is one of the key mood-boosting nutrients that are not produced by the body. Including fish (salmon, sardines, anchovies, oysters) in a steamed/pressure cooked form twice a week will be beneficial. The nutrient is also found in vegetarian sources such as walnuts, chia seeds and flax seeds.

3. Probiotics

They play an important role in digestion, as well as mood swings during pregnancy. It is likely that consuming probiotic foods like fermented foods, fresh curd, fermented rice, tempeh, and kefir, which contain probiotics, will benefit expectant mothers.

4. Whole grains

When you are pregnant, unrefined whole grains are crucial sources of B-vitamins – B1, B5, B6 and B12 – which are vital to keeping your mood in check. Oats, brown rice, millets and whole wheat are all whole grains that should be preferred over refined cereals.

5. Chocolate

Dark chocolate is required. Taking a dark version once or twice a week reduces cortisol, and other stress-related hormones, making the mother feel good and happy.

6. Chamomile tea

Replace a sugar-laden beverage with a warm, soothing cup of chamomile or herbal tea instead. There is a natural component in this refreshing beverage that may help reduce mood swings in pregnant women. The consumption of one cup of this tea daily helps ease mood disturbances.

7. Vitamin-D

Vitamin D, also known as the sunshine vitamin, stimulates serotonin levels in expectant mothers, which greatly affects their mood. Apart from sun exposure, fortified foods like egg yolks, mushrooms, soy milk, and orange juice can also help to combat the problem.

Always opt for these foods instead of deep/shallow fried food, sweets, sugary drinks or fast food.