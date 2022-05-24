Disparaging post on Sharad Pawar; actress Ketaki Chitale’s bail order on may 26

The bail appeal of Marathi actor Ketaki Chitale, who was arrested on May 14 for allegedly making a disparaging post about NCP chief Sharad Pawar on social media, has been reserved by a Magistrate court in Thane.

During the hearing before Magistrate Bhavika Parmar, the prosecution vehemently opposed Chitale’s bail request, claiming that she could cause a law and order problem and that if granted bail, she could tamper with evidence.

Chitale’s lawyer, Ghanshyam Upadhyay, said that the entire case was politically motivated and filed just to ensure that no one speaks out against the government. ‘Police had no authority to arrest Chitale without complying with issuance of notice under Section 41A of the Code of Criminal Procedure. Chitale should not have been arrested under Section 500 (Defamation) of the IPC which is a non-cognizable offence,’ Upadhyay remarked.

The judge issued a bail order for May 26 after hearing both sides’ arguments.