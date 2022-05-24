Happy birthday Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to conquer Mount Everest

Bachendri Pal, a name that inspires women all around the world, is also a perfect response to those who regard women as second-class citizens. We’re talking about the first Indian woman to summit Mount Everest, the world’s highest mountain. She was the first woman from India to reach the summit of Everest.

Bachendri Pal, the first Indian woman to reach the peak of Mount Everest, did so on May 22. Bachendri Pal unfurled the flag on the summit of Mount Everest on May 23, 1984, at 1:07 p.m., a day before her 30th birthday. At that unforgettable moment, she was joined by other members of her team, but she was the only woman to reach the top of Everest.

Bachendri Pal received the Padma Bhusan award for her great achievement to mountaineering and adventure sports.