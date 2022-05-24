Minister arrested after CM Bhagwant Mann fires him over alleged corruption; Read on…

Punjab Chief Minister Bhagwant Mann said on Tuesday that he has ousted Health Minister Vijay Singla from the state cabinet due to corruption allegations. Singla was detained by the Anti-Corruption Bureau shortly after his departure. ‘I’m taking tough measures against that minister, removing him from the cabinet and ordering the police to file charges against him. Vijay Singla is the Minister in question. He had engaged in corruption in his department and admitted to it. The AAP has a strict zero-tolerance attitude for corruption’, Mann said.

‘I am taking tough measures against the minister’. In a video message, the chief minister stated, ‘I am dismissing him from the cabinet’. A case has been opened against him by the police. Bhagwant Mann stated that he made the choice after discovering that the minister reportedly demanded a 1% fee on tenders. Mann also stated that Singla accepted guilt. Mann lashed out at the state’s former administration, saying it had shielded the corrupt.

He did, however, say that such acts would no longer be permitted in Punjab. ‘ A situation had brought to my attention regarding a minister in my government who was requesting a 1% commission on every procurement. It was taken quite seriously by me. Nobody knew anything about it. I could have brushed it under the carpet if I had wanted to. But I would have betrayed the confidence of those who had put their faith in me’, he said.