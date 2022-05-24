Security challenges reunite the US and Japan; talks with India focus on ‘commonalities’

According to media sources, US President Joe Biden visited Japanese Prime Minister Fumio Kishida on Monday before the start of the Quadrilateral Dialogue (Quad) conference. The two presidents have resolved to collaborate in order to address the region’s security concerns.

‘The two leaders committed to working closely together to address security challenges, including the Democratic People’s Republic of Korea’s (DPRK) nuclear and ballistic missile programmes and China’s increasingly coercive behaviour that runs counter to international law,’ the White House said in a press release.

‘They decided to expand their cooperation in areas such as new technologies, supply chain security, and sustainable energy,’ according to the statement. Biden stated on Twitter: ‘The US-Japan alliance is the foundation of Indo-Pacific peace and stability, and our partnership is stronger than ever. I met with Prime Minister Kishida to discuss how we might work together more closely on security, new technology, clean energy, and other issues.’

Meanwhile, the US president would ‘expand on the similarities’ in meetings with Indian Prime Minister Narendra Modi on Tuesday, according to a Reuters story quoting a senior US administration official. This occurs as the two countries disagree on matters such as Russia. ‘ The president is quite conscious that nations have their own history, interests, and perspectives, and the aim is to build on commonality,’ an official told reporters on condition of anonymity.