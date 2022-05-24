‘Tetra group’ formed by Indian military commands to ‘combat China’!

With the Chinese Army constantly modernizing its military infrastructure along the border with India, four operational commands of the Indian Defense Forces have joined forces to counter any potential Chinese misadventure in the eastern sector from Arunachal Pradesh to the Andaman and Nicobar Islands.

The ‘Tetra’ group refers to the combination of these four instructions. According to top government sources, the grouping comprises the Shillong-based Eastern Air Command, the Kolkata-based Eastern Army Command, the Navy’s Eastern Command located in Vishakhapatnam, and the country’s only functioning tri-services, Andaman and Nicobar Command situated in Port Blair.

The action undertaken by the Indian Air Force is also considered a significant step toward the establishment of integrated theatre commands, as envisioned by the Narendra Modi administration. According to reports, the Tetra group convened last week in Shillong, and the senior commanders discussed how to iron out disparities in force integration at the ground level. The four commands are in charge of carrying out activities during conflict and are empowered to make strategic choices to combat security threats.

The Eastern troops have been slowly and gradually growing up to combat the Chinese threat on the country’s northeast and eastern front. This stretches from Arunachal Pradesh to the Indian Ocean Region in the south. They stated that the group will continue to convene meetings at all levels to improve integration and jointness and to carry out ground implementation of decisions.

India and China have been at odds in Ladakh, with forces stationed on opposing sides of the Ladakh-Arunachal border. The negotiations to address the matter at both the political and military levels are ongoing, but forces are bracing for any form of misadventure.