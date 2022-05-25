After Shahid Afridi’s tweet on Yasin Malik, ex-India spinner Amit Mishra takes a scathing dig at him

Given the strained relationship between India and Pakistan, cricketers from both countries have shied away from expressing their political opinions.

Shahid Afridi, a former Pakistan all-rounder and captain, is a frequent commentator on political issues, and he recently tweeted about Kashmiri rebel Yasin Malik’s conviction.

In early May, Malik pleaded guilty to all counts in a terror funding case, including those under the Unlawful Activities (Prevention) Act.

In this regard, the Delhi High Court is expected to rule on Wednesday. The court recently found Malik guilty and ordered the National Investigation Agency to analyse his financial condition in order to determine the amount of fine that will be levied.

In connection with all of his actions in the valley, the NIA has requested the death penalty for the Kashmiri rebel.

Following the latest developments in Malik’s case, Afridi offered his thoughts on the situation and expressed his support for him via a tweet from his Twitter account.

He accused India of stifling voices opposing human rights violations in a tweet. According to Afridi, ‘India’s efforts to muzzle critics who speak out against its flagrant human rights violations are ineffective.

Fabricated charges against #YasinMalik will not stop #Kashmir’s fight for independence. I’m pleading with the UN to take notice of the unjust and illegitimate trials being held against Kashmiri leaders.’