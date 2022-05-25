Amit Shah to attend special screening of ‘Prithviraj’: Report

The historical epic battle film Prithviraj, starring Akshay Kumar, is due to hit theatres on June 3. The film is directed by Dr Chandraprakash Diwedi and is based on the life of Prithviraj Chauhan. Prithviraj also features the former Miss World Manushi Chhillar.

Amit Shah, the Union Home Minister, will attend a screening of Akshay Kumar’s Prithviraj on June 1. Speaking about the same, Director Chandraprakash stated, ‘It is our honour that the Honourable Home Minister of our country, Shri Amit Shah ji is going to witness the epic saga on the glorious life of one of Bharatmata’s bravest sons, Samrat Prithviraj Chauhan, who sacrificed his life for the country’.

The film will be released on June 3 in Hindi, Tamil, and Telugu, after being postponed because of the continuing pandemic. The film also stars Manushi Chhillar, Sanjay Dutt and Sonu Sood.

The first song from the film, named ‘Hari Har’ was released earlier this month. The song is set against imagery of Prithviraj’s valour on the battlefield and is sung by Adarsh Shinde and written by Shankar-Ehsaan-Loy.

Meanwhile, the film will clash with Adivi Sesh’s Major, which is a biography of 26/11 victim Major Sandeep Unnikrishnan, and Kamal Haasan’s flick Vikram, which also stars Vijay Sethupathi and Fahadh Faasil.