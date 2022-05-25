Baljeet Kaur, the first Indian climber to reach summit of four 8,000-meter peaks in under one month.

Baljeet Kaur has climbed Mount Lhotse, the world’s fourth highest summit, to become the first Indian mountaineer to scale four 8,000-meter peaks in less than a month. According to Pasang Sherpa, Director at Peak Promotion Pvt Ltd, Kaur, a 27-year-old Himachal Pradesh climber, scaled Mt Lhotse on Sunday, becoming the first Indian climber to climb four 8000-meter peaks in a single season.

She and her guide Mingma Sherpa successfully climbed the world’s fourth highest peak, he said, adding that it was Kaur’s fourth successful ascent this spring season. Mt Annapurna I (8,091 metres) and Mt Kanchenjunga (8,586 metres) were submitted by Baljeet and Mingma on April 28 and May 12, respectively. They reached the summit Mt Everest (8,849 metres) on May 21, according to Pasang.