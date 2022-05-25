Centre is promoting communalism, but no one can blabber as they wish in Kerala: says CM Pinarayi 

Kochi: In the wake of recent arrest of PC George, CM Pinarayi Vijayan said that Kerala is not a place where one can just blabber anything as one wish. Pinarayi Vijayan accused the BJP-led Centre of promoting communalism in the country while claiming his government had zero tolerance toward any kind of divisive tactics.

Addressing an election convention in Kochi as part of the Thrikkakara bypoll, Vijayan highlighted the arrest of former Poonjar MLA PC George for delivering communally-charged hate speeches on multiple occasions. ‘The Sangh Parivar rejoiced in his hate speech and expressed solidarity. But this is Kerala. It is governed by the Left Democratic Front. Here you cannot speak as you please. We have a secular culture’, the CM said.

Pinarayi Vijayan said his government’s stance against communalism was in contrast with that in the Centre. ‘The BJP-led union government is trying to promote communalism. They are even using places of worship as a weapon to create disharmony. The RSS wants to divide and compartmentalise the society. To achieve that they use any means, even food. Muslims and Christians are being attacked and such occurrences are becoming regular throughout the country’, he said.

CM also commented on the Alappuzha ‘child sloganeering’ incident. He said the kid did not know the consequence of the slogan he shouted. CM added that both majoritarian and minoritarian communalism are equally dangerous. PC George was arrested in Kochi as the court cancelled his bail on Wednesday. The magistrate court observed that the hate speech of PC George in Vennala in Kochi was a clear violation of the bail conditions and cancelled his bail.