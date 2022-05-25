Disproportionate assets case; Ex-BJP MLA, his wife seek pre-arrest release from Thane court.

Narendra Mehta, a former BJP MLA from Mira Bhayandar, has moved to the Thane Sessions Court for anticipatory release in a disproportionate assets case. The Maharashtra Anti-Corruption Bureau (ACB) has filed a FIR against Mehta and his wife Suman, alleging that they amassed property and cash totaling Rs 8.25 crore. Suman Mehta, Mehta’s wife, has made the same plea to the court.

A Lamborghini car, which Mehta gifted his wife on her birthday, is among his vast wealth. Suman had taken the fancy car for a drive in August 2016 and was allegedly involved in a small accident in the Mira Bhayandar area. Mehta misused his public positions and amassed illegal assets, according to the ACB, while serving as a corporator for Mira-Bhayandar municipal council and then as MLA for Mira-Bhayandar Vidhan Sabha seat from January 2006 to October 2015. The ACB probe stays active.

The former legislator and his wife were charged with violating sections 13 (1) (d), 13 (2) of the Prevention of Corruption Act, 1988, and section 109 of the Indian Penal Code by the ACB. The ACB is investigating his assets from January 1, 2006, to August 31, 2015, when he was a municipal corporator in the Mira Bhayandar Municipal Corporation and afterwards elected as a member from the Mira-Bhayandar assembly constituency after defeating his NCP opponent in 2014.