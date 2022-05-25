Odisha: Six Bengali tourists get killed in bus accident

Six tourists from Howrah, West Bengal, were killed and 31 others were injured after a bus carrying them overturned in Kalinga Ghati, Odisha, late Tuesday night.

The bus was carrying 76 passengers to Vishakhapatnam, Andhra Pradesh, according to police. ‘Around 11.30 pm, the bus driver lost control… on a curve of a hilly road and overturned… At least 15 passengers have been critically injured while 16 others have received minor injuries,’ said a local police official Dhiresh Das. Supriya Denre, Sanjeet Patra, Rima Denre, Mausumi Denra, and Barnali Manna are five of the six people who died.

Rescuers and local people rushed to the site, according to police, and helped in taking the injured to a hospital. They further stated that the bus hit an electric pole before overturning at Kalinga Ghat, which is about 2500 feet above sea level. In December, 50 tourists from West Bengal were injured in Kalinga Ghati when their vehicle also overturned.