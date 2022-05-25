Saudi Airline announces new service

Riyadh: Saudi Arabian Airline (Saudia) has announced new service to the UAE. The air carrier will operate weekly flights from NEOM Bay Airport to Dubai. The service will be launched in late June. The air carrier also plans to operate a direct flight to London.

NEOM is situated in the northwestern corner of Saudi Arabia, around 1,500 kilometers from Riyadh. Saudia operated it’s first-ever flights from capital Riyadh to the NEOM site in January of 2019.