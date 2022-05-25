Ticwatch launches new smartwatch: Know the price and specifications

Mumbai: Chinese smartwatch brand, TicWatch launched its new smartwatch named TicWatch GTW eSIM in the Chinese market. It is priced at CNY 999 (roughly Rs. 11,600). It is currently available for pre-booking on JDcomand and will go on sale from June 2. The India availability of the TicWatch GTW eSIM smartwatch is not known yet.

The smartwatch sports a 1.39-inch AMOLED display and comes with support for over 100 watch faces. It can be coupled with leather or metal straps. It comes with an eSIM functionality that allows the wearer to make calls from the watch itself when it is not connected to a smartphone.

It comes with 24-hour heart rate monitoring, blood oxygen monitoring, sleep tracking, stress tracking and breathing. It supports over 100 sports and exercises. Other features of the smartwatch include GPS, music control, and support for smart notifications from apps such as WeChat.

It houses a 595mAh battery. It is claimed to offer up to 30 days of battery under regular usage and up to 7 days when used for calling, listening to music, among others.