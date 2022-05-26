ED files charge sheet against Congress’s DK Shivakumar in money laundering case.

In the money laundering case involving Karnataka Congress chief DK Shivakumar and others, the Enforcement Directorate has issued a charge sheet. In the case, the 60-year-old leader is free on bail. The charge sheet was filed in response to a complaint from the Income Tax Department.

The Karnataka Congress leader was arrested in connection with the case in 2019. His daughter Aishwarya among others was questioned. According to a report by news agency PTI, the Income-Tax Department has accused the Congress leader and his associate S K Sharma of regularly transporting large amounts of unaccounted cash through ‘hawala’ channels with the help of three other accused.

The CBI is also examining a case involving disproportionate assets. A city magistrate summoned former chief minister Siddaramaiah and DK Shivakumar to appear in court earlier this week for violating Covid rules at the party’s mega rally in Mekedatu. The Ramanagara Rural police filed a case against more than 25 state Congress leaders on March 17 this year after they staged a ‘padayatra’ seeking the construction of a dam over the Cauvery river at Mekedatu.