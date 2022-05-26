Maharashtra BJP chief in hot water following sexist remarks about Supriya Sule

Chandrakant Patil, the Maharashtra BJP president, has been criticised for making sexist remarks towards Nationalist Congress Party (NCP) MP Supriya Sule. Patil told Sule that he was leading protests against the state government over the OBC reservation issue. ‘Go home and cook if you don’t understand politics.’

Supriya Sule had earlier addressed a party meeting on the same issue on Wednesday. She questioned how the BJP-ruled state of Madhya Pradesh got Supreme Court relief on OBC reservations. ‘The Chief Minister of Madhya Pradesh came to Delhi and met ‘someone’… I don’t know what suddenly happened over the next two days and they got a go-ahead for OBC reservations…’ she said.

Patil, who was protesting just metres from where Supriya Sule was speaking, reacted to her statement. He said, ‘Why are you in politics? Go home and cook. You are in politics and you don’t understand how to meet a CM? You (also) go to Delhi or go to hell or wherever, but give reservations.’