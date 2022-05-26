‘Ransomware attacks SpiceJet’; Passengers complain on social media!

A number of SpiceJet flights were delayed on Wednesday as a result of a failed ransomware assault on Tuesday night. According to a tweet from the budget airline, ‘some systems confront an attempted ransomware assault,’ which disrupted and delayed the morning flights.

SpiceJet said that its IT staff has ‘controlled and fixed the incident, and flights are currently operating regularly’. Several SpiceJet customers were detained at airports, and they expressed anxiety over the two to four-hour delay. The ground crew advised them that ‘the server was down’.

#Update: Certain SpiceJet systems faced an attempted ransomware attack last night that has impacted our flight operations. While our IT team has to a large extent contained and rectified the situation, this has had a cascading effect on our flights leading to delays. >> — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Rajasthan BJP state president Satish Poonia, who was also aboard a SpiceJet aircraft from Delhi to Varanasi on Wednesday, claimed his flight SG2950 was due to take off at 6:25 a.m., but passengers had been ‘stranded’ for two hours. ‘ It is unusual that no representative from SpiceJet came to clarify for the excessive delay, really disgraceful, awful carelessness,’ he remarked.

Parul, please note, our operations are impacted due to a ransomware attack last night. While our team has to a large extent contained & rectified the situation, we are still working on certain issues. Kindly connect with us again after sometime. — SpiceJet (@flyspicejet) May 25, 2022

Another SpiceJet customer going to Srinagar from Delhi tweeted at 9:15 a.m. on Wednesday that his flight was supposed to depart at 6:25 a.m., but there had been no news from the crew. ‘ Poor explanation is that the server is down, therefore I can’t take printouts,’ he explained, revealing his predicament. He tagged Civil Aviation Minister Jyotiraditya Scindia and the Ministry of Civil Aviation in his tweet.

Horrible experience spicejet at darbhanga airport. Flight SG752to delhi cancelled just before boarding. People travelled 100km to reach and catch up works at delhi. AAI, civil avaiation minto take calls. #aai#darbhanga#cancelled#min of civil aviation pic.twitter.com/YnVTJvwkQt — Anil K Mishra (@mishranil44) May 25, 2022

Today’s event comes just a few days after SpiceJet said that it plans to launch broadband internet service on its aircraft soon. CMD Ajay Singh stated in an email to staff on SpiceJet’s 17th anniversary that the airline continues to fly with the greatest loads month after month and expects to climb even higher in the future months.