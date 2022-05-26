Schools to reopen on June 1; Masks mandated: Kerala Minister issues guidelines

Thiruvananthapuram: Kerala Minister for General Education V Sivankutty has said that schools will reopen on June 1 after the summer vacation, adding that students, teachers and staff should mandatorily wear masks.

A total of 42.9 lakh students would head to the school campuses on June 1. The school functioning would be in accordance with the guidelines that were issued for the school reopening in the wake of the Covid pandemic last year.

Arrangements would be made for administering the Covid vaccine to all eligible students at schools during the first two weeks. The final school manual and the academic master plan will be published on May 30, after also considering the public opinions. SSLC pareeksha manual is also being compiled, the Minister added.

Key guidelines in the circular issued by the general education department with regard to school opening

? All the maintenance works at schools should be completed by Friday. The school, its premises, and the drinking water sources should be thoroughly cleaned. Ensure that no snakes or other reptiles are lurking around on the campus. Education officers should carry out inspections at all schools by May 31, assess the preparedness and submit a report to the seniors. Schools should not function without getting fitness certificates from the local bodies.

? Steps should be taken to cut trees/tree branches that pose a threat to the safety of the students at school. In case of precarious electric lines, contact the KSEB and ensure that the issue is resolved.

? The staff of vehicles, ferrying students, should secure the police clearance certificate. Ensure that traffic signboards are installed next to schools with the help of the traffic police. Seek the services of the police and the excise to ensure that narcotics and other prohibited substances are not sold in shops near schools.

? Campaign materials, including flagpoles, erected on the school premises should be removed after contacting the local bodies.

? School-level meetings should be held by including representatives of the local bodies, health department, KSRTC, KSEB, excise, and social justice department.

? If the students do not turn up for class, contact the parents and make enquiries. If the student had left home for school, the class teacher should inform the police.