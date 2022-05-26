Woman ‘fakes her own kidnapping’ after blowing money in share market

According to authorities, a 38-year-old lady faked her own kidnapping in order to extort money from her family after losing money in the stock market. The lady, who works for a BPO, reportedly posed as the ‘kidnapper,’ emailed photographs of herself tied up and gagged to her family, and threatened them using a voice modulation tool.

According to police, they got a complaint from the woman’s relatives at about 11 p.m. on Wednesday. The woman’s brother, who works for an MNC in Gurgaon, said that his sister had been kidnapped and that they had received several extortion calls and texts from her phone. The complainant allegedly displayed images of his sister bound and gagged.

‘We looked through the mails and calls,’ said Additional DCP (South) Harsha Vardhan. The caller was attempting to blackmail them… and was using WhatsApp to communicate. The police squad responded to the family’s home and analyzed various CCTV cameras. We discovered that the woman left at 4.15 p.m. on Tuesday. Technical monitoring led us to Agra, where our officers raided more than 50 hotels and resorts’. Police in Agra apprehended the lady, who had booked into a hotel near Tajganj bazaar.

When police interviewed her, she admitted to staging her own kidnapping because she was in financial trouble. ‘She had lately lost money in stocks and funds, and she owed money to several of her friends. She had begged her brother for assistance, but he had declined. She then devised the ‘kidnapping’ scheme to extract money,’ an officer explained. According to police, a case of attempted extortion will be filed against her, and legal action will be taken.