Bandi Sanjay in hot soup for his ‘provocative’ remarks at Hindu Ekta Rally in Karimnagar.

The Majlis Bachao Tehreek (MBT) approached the Hyderbad Police and asked them to file a FIR against Telangana BJP head Bandi Sanjay, who had demanded that all mosques in Telangana be dug up to seek for proof of temples. The MBT has also warned massive protests if the FIR is not filed in a timely manner.

The MBT approached the Hyderabad police and requested that a complaint be filed against Bandi Sanjay Kumar for making a provocative speech with the intent of inciting communal hate and violence.

‘This is to inform you that Telangana BJP President Bandi Sanjay Kumar addressed a public meeting in Karimnagar on May 25 on the occasion of Hanuman Jayanthi. He delivered a highly provocative speech to create communal hatred among Hindus and Muslims. He used harsh and derogatory language against Islam and Muslims. He called for the digging of all mosques in Telangana while alleging that they were built on temples,’ MBT leader Amjadullah Khan claimed in his complaint to Dabeerpura police.