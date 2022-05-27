Cruise drugs case; Aryan Khan gets clean chit, NCB says not enough evidence

The Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) has given Aryan Khan a clean chit in the Cordelia cruise narcotics case. He isn’t named in the chargesheet filed by the agency in the case, which also accuses four other people.

Early in October, Aryan Khan, the son of Bollywood superstar Shah Rukh Khan, was arrested in relation to the Mumbai cruise drugs case. On October 28, the Bombay High Court granted him release after multiple court hearings, much drama, and 26 days in custody. On October 30, he was finally freed from jail. The chargesheet was given to the registry in spiral bound volumes, totaling ten volumes.

The agency was given 60 days by Special Judge VV Patil on March 31 to file the prosecution case or chargesheet. The agency had sought a 90-day extension. Judge Patil heard to both sides’ arguments for over two hours before reserving his decision on Wednesday.

The case has been under investigation by the agency for the previous 180 days, and the time for filing a chargesheet is March 31. With the extra time granted, the agency will try to shut all loopholes in the case in order to build a strong case against the accused.

In addition to Aryan, there were nineteen other accused in the case. Except for two, all of the accused are currently free on bail. The chargesheet was filed with the registry, and the special NDPS court will hear it after the documents have been verified.