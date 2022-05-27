Dalit man stabbed to death in Karnataka over interfaith relationship

In Karnataka’s Kalaburagi district, a 25-year-old Dalit man was allegedly murdered over his romantic relationship with a woman of a different faith. In this case, two people have been arrested. Vijay Kamble, the deceased, was a resident of Bheema Nagar Layout in Kalaburagi’s Waditown (also known as Gulbarga). According to police reports, the woman’s family was opposed to their relationship.

In connection with Vijay’s murder, Kalaburagi SP Isha Pant stated two accused, Shahuddin and Nawaz, had been arrested. Relatives of the woman are also being questioned. Vijay’s mother said to India Today that his girlfriend’s brother threatened to cut off his head if he did not end the relationship.

Vijay’s mother said he left the house after receiving a phone call when asked about the events leading up to his death. ‘I was wondering who he was talking to. After that, we didn’t hear from him. I got a call saying he was hit. I ran to him. They had stabbed him and hit him on the head,’ she said.

‘There was no fight before this incident. His girlfriend’s brother had come once saying teach your son better lessons or we’ll cut his head and hand over to you,’ The mother added.