IAS official who ‘walked dog’ in Delhi Stadium transferred to Ladakh for ‘misusing position’

Sanjeev Khirwar, an IAS officer who provoked national uproar by walking his dog in Delhi’s Thyagaraj Stadium, was sent to Ladakh by the Union Home Ministry (MHA) on Thursday. Rinku Dugga, his IAS wife, was also sent to Arunachal Pradesh.

Khirwar, Delhi’s Principal Secretary (Revenue), is said to have taken his dog for a walk at the Thyagraj Facility, forcing athletes and coaches at the Delhi government-run stadium to finish training earlier than normal at 7 pm. Politicians slammed the official for ‘misusing his authority’ after the event sparked a social media firestorm.

Hours after a news report regarding the misuse of facilities at Thyagraj Stadium by Sanjeev Khirwar & his wife Rinku Dugga, MHA has transferred both the AGMUT cadre IAS officers Sanjeev Khirwar & Rinku Dugga to Ladakh and Arunachal Pradesh from Delhi respectively: MHA order pic.twitter.com/teMHyNPwhw — ANI (@ANI) May 26, 2022

Following the scandal, the MHA had sought a report from the Delhi chief secretary on Khirwar and his wife’s alleged misuse of amenities at Thyagraj Stadium. Later that evening, the MHA received a report on the factual position.’Necessary action will be initiated based on the report’, sources said.

Chief Minister of Delhi, Arvind Kejriwal instructed the state sports department to keep all state-run venues open till 10 p.m. ‘Our sportsmen are facing problems due to the closure of sports facilities at 6 pm, so we have directed that all Delhi government sports facilities will stay open for sportspersons till 10 pm’, Kejriwal said.

Sanjeev Khirwar is an AGMUT cadre IAS officer from the 1994 batch. He formerly held key posts in the Departments of Health and Family Welfare, Revenue, Finance, and General Administration.

According to the Ministry of Home Affairs website, the senior IAS official has a BTech in computer science and an MA in economics. During the early part of his term, Khirwar was deployed as SDM Chandigarh after completing his training at the Lal Bahadur Shastri National Academy of Administration in Mussoorie.

Khirwar has held prominent posts in the public service for over two decades, including Goa Excise and Finance Commissioner and Deputy Commissioner West Delhi. He has also worked for the Agri Marketing Board as an Additional Secretary. In 2006-07, Khirwar was appointed Commissioner Excise and Taxation Department, Delhi Government.

The IAS official has also worked as a Secretary in Arunachal Pradesh and as the Secretary of the Government of Andaman and Nicobar. Khirwar was assigned as the Union Woman and Child Development Minister’s private secretary as part of his Central delegation. Rinku Dugga, Khirwar’s wife, is an AGMUT cadre IAS officer from the 1994 batch.