Indian Railways cancels 320 trains on today: Here is the full list

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has cancelled 320 trains and partially cancelled 41 trains on Friday (May 27). The trains were cancelled due to operational and maintenance reasons. Yesterday, Railways cancelled more than 350 trains. Last month, almost 670 trains were cancelled to facilitate coal supply to and from coal producing states like Chhattisgarh, Odisha, Madhya Pradesh and Jharkhand.

The national transporter have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its website. It urged all passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is the full list of cancelled trains:

00109 , 00464 , 01511 , 01512 , 01521 , 01522 , 01523 , 01524 , 01525 , 01526 , 01527 , 01528 , 01529 , 01530 , 01531 , 01532 , 01533 , 01767 , 01768 , 03047 , 03085 , 03086 , 03087 , 03094 , 03101 , 03130 , 03591 , 03592 , 03641 , 03642 , 03643 , 03644 , 03645 , 03646 , 03647 , 03648 , 04379 , 04380 , 04463 , 04464 , 04997 , 04998 , 05005 , 05043 , 05053 , 05091 , 05092 , 05093 , 05094 , 05331 , 05332 , 05334 , 05366 , 05371 , 05372 , 05373 , 05374 , 05753 , 05754 , 06431 , 06443 , 06444 , 06449 , 06450 , 06451 , 06452 , 06591 , 07029 , 07906 , 07907 , 08167 , 08438 , 08641 , 08642 , 08647 , 08648 , 08649 , 08650 , 08653 , 08654 , 08658 , 08659 , 08660 , 08661 , 08669 , 08670 , 08671 , 08672 , 08679 , 08680 , 08695 , 08696 , 08705 , 08706 , 08709 , 08710 , 08737 , 08738 , 08739 , 08740 , 08754 , 08755 , 08861 , 08862 , 09431 , 09432 , 09433 , 09434 , 09451 , 09483 , 09497 , 09498 , 10101 , 10102 , 11123 , 11124 , 11265 , 11266 , 11421 , 11422 , 12081 , 12082 , 12157 , 12158 , 12383 , 12384 , 12529 , 12530 , 12571 , 12623 , 12624 , 12812 , 12883 , 12884 , 12885 , 12886 , 13011 , 13015 , 13016 , 13017 , 13018 , 13021 , 13023 , 13027 , 13028 , 13029 , 13030 , 13031 , 13032 , 13033 , 13034 , 13045 , 13046 , 13053 , 13054 , 13063 , 13064 , 13105 , 13106 , 13141 , 13142 , 13145 , 13146 , 13153 , 13154 , 13156 , 13159 , 13163 , 13170 , 13185 , 13186 , 13187 , 13188 , 13465 , 13466 , 14307 , 14308 , 14803 , 14804 , 14819 , 14820 , 14821 , 14822 , 15009 , 15010 , 15048 , 15051 , 15069 , 15070 , 15113 , 15114 , 15203 , 15204 , 15612 , 15615 , 15616 , 15722 , 15777 , 15778 , 15960 , 15961 , 16301 , 16302 , 16327 , 16328 , 16525 , 16526 , 16791 , 18003 , 18004 , 18011 , 18012 , 18013 , 18014 , 18023 , 18027 , 18028 , 18085 , 18086 , 18115 , 18116 , 18235 , 18236 , 18247 , 18248 , 18413 , 18414 , 20948 , 20949 , 22198 , 22321 , 22322 , 22453 , 22454 , 31311 , 31312 , 31411 , 31414 , 31423 , 31432 , 31617 , 31622 , 31711 , 31712 , 32211 , 34111 , 34112 , 34352 , 34412 , 34511 , 34711 , 34714 , 37211 , 37213 , 37214 , 37216 , 37253 , 37305 , 37306 , 37307 , 37308 , 37309 , 37312 , 37319 , 37327 , 37330 , 37335 , 37338 , 37343 , 37348 , 37354 , 37411 , 37412 , 37415 , 37416 , 37611 , 37614 , 37657 , 37658 , 37731 , 37732 , 37782 , 37783 , 37785 , 37786 , 52965 , 52966

Know how to check list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen

Step 3: Click on Cancelled Trains option

Step 4: Select Fully or Partially option to see full list of trains with time, routes and other details.