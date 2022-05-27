Karti Chidambaram says, CBI seized confidential documents during raid

During a raid on Congress MP Karti Chidambaram, the Central Bureau of Investigation (CBI) allegedly seized sensitive documents in connection with a case involving bribes for illegal visas for Chinese workers.

‘In the course of this so-called raid, certain officers of the CBI seized my highly confidential and sensitive personal notes and papers pertaining to the Parliamentary Standing Committee for Information and Technology, of which I am a Member,’ he wrote to the Lok Sabha speaker in a letter.

‘I have become the victim of a grossly illegal and patently unconstitutional action. The Central Bureau of Investigation, in the garb of conducting an investigation into an 11-year-old decision of the Government of India in which I have absolutely no involvement, raided my residence in Delhi,’ he added. Karti is being questioned at the CBI headquarters in the national capital for the second day in a row on bribery charges.

He also claims that the CBI seized his drafting notes and questions that he intended to ask. The CBI allegedly seized his handwritten notes pertaining to the depositions given to the committee by witnesses.