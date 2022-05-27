Pakistan PM warns Imran Khan on demand for early polls, says ‘Your dictation won’t work’

In a suitable reaction to Imran Khan’s demands, Pakistan Prime Minister Shehbaz Sharif declared on Thursday that the National Assembly will determine the date for the next general elections, adding that the previous Pakistan Prime Minister’s ‘dictation won`t work’.

‘I want to clarify to the leader of this group (PTI), your dictation won`t work. This house will decide when to hold elections’, PM Shehbaz said.

Sharif made these remarks during a Pakistani Parliament session, in which he slammed PTI Chairman Imran Khan, who took the city of Islamabad hostage. On Wednesday, Pakistan saw mayhem as police and PTI workers clashed in key cities after authorities attempted to stop them from heading into D-Chowk in the federal capital, following Imran Khan’s vow not to leave until a date for new elections is set.

The Pakistan Tehreek-e-Insaf (PTI) chief, who was deposed as Prime Minister in April after a no-confidence vote, has given the Shehbaz Sharif government a six-day deadline to announce elections and dissolve assemblies, threatening to return to the capital with the entire nation if the deadline is not met.

This comes after the former Pakistan Prime Minister arrived in the capital late Wednesday night, breaking over police barriers and entering the Red Zone despite police bombardment. Following negotiations with the authorities, they dispersed from the area.

On Thursday morning, Imran told his followers that he had resolved to sit at the D-Chowk till the government dissolved the assembly and announced elections. ‘But of what I have seen in the past 24 hours, they (govt) are taking the nation towards anarchy’, he said, adding that the government was trying to create a divide. He claimed that if he conducted a sit-in, the Shehbaz Sharif regime would be thrilled because it would lead to conflicts.