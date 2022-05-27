Read Mata Ramabai’s Biography and life story on her

Ramabai Bhimrao Ambedkar grew up in a low-income family. His father, Bhiku Dhotre (Valangkar), and Mata Rukmini lived in the river bank Maharpura township in Vrindagaon with Ramabai Dabhol. There were three sisters and one brother named Shankar. Ramabai’s elder sister previously resided in Dapoli.

In Dabhol Monkey, Bhiku used to travel to the toplalia market, which was brimming with fish. They were experiencing chest ache. Rama’s mother died of the condition while he was a toddler.

Rama’s mother suffered a heart attack. Gaura, Gaura’s younger sister, and Bhai Shankar were both quite young. His father, Bhiku, died a few days after. Furthermore, Valangkar uncle and Govindapurkar Mama travelled to Mumbai to care for all of these children who were residing in Chhala.

Subedar Ramji Ambedkar wanted a bride for his son Bhimrao Ambedkar. They went to see Rama after finding Ramabai. Rama adored them, therefore he chose to marry Rama’s son Bhimrao and wrote it. The date for the wedding was set, and Ramabai married Bhimrao Ambedkar in April 1906. Rama was only 9 years old when they married, while Bhimrao was 14 years old and in 5th English class.

Mother Ramabai was always concerned about Yashwant’s condition, but he made certain that Babasaheb’s work was not hampered and that his studies were not hampered. Mother Ramabai had also learned to read from her husband’s books.

In general, it is a lovely thing in the lives of great men to find life partners who are ordinary and good. Babasaheb was also one of the few exceptional men who had a good and obedient life partner in Ramabai.

Ramabai was frequently unwell. Dharwad was also brought to him by Babasaheb. But there was no distinction. Babasaheb’s three sons and a daughter have deserted him. Babasaheb was always depressed. On May 27, 1935, the mountain of pain and mourning collapsed on them.

On that fateful day, his wife Ramabai was brutally murdered. Mother Rama’s Parinirvana attracted over ten thousand people.

Babasaheb had a close relationship with his wife. Ramabai worked alongside Babasaheb to create a world-famous great guy.

In dire poverty, Ramabai also served the house with tremendous satisfaction and patience, and Babasaheb’s courage was strengthened with each obstacle.

He was so affected by Ramabai’s death that he shaved and shaved his hair. He used to be depressed, depressed, and upset.

A life partner who has fought with the crisis of poverty and unhappiness, and now when it comes time to have some fun, it is always disrupted.

Ramatai was a pious homemaker with moral impulses. He was desperate to visit Pandharpur. In Pandharpur, Maharashtra, there is a well-known Vitthal-Rukmani temple.

Untouchables were not permitted to enter Hindu temples. Ambedkar explained to Rama that he could not be saved after visiting such temples, where he was forbidden to enter. But Rama was not convinced. Rama Baba Saheb once went to Pandharpur at his request.

They were not permitted to enter the temple because they were untouchable. They had no choice but to return without seeing Vithoba.

The splendour of the Rajghat and the crowds gathered around Baba Saheb did not help Ramatai’s worsening condition. She was concerned about her husband’s busyness and safety. In his spare time, he would reprimand those who came to see ‘Saheb.’

Ramatai also made every effort to ensure Dr. Ambedkar’s comfort during his sickness. He was less concerned about his health than his husband was about bringing home comfort.

Dr. Ambedkar, on the other hand, was too preoccupied with his work to pay attention to Ramatai and his home. ‘Guruji, I have been sick for some months,’ Rama7ai told his family friend, Upasham Guruji, one day.

I don’t have time to question Dr. Sahib about my most recent tricks. Going to the High Court, merely standing near the door, asking about my health, and then leaving.

Ramabai was a nice homemaker with religious instincts. They are eager to see Pandharpur. There is a prominent Vitthal-Rukmani temple in Pandharpur, Maharashtra, but untouchables are not permitted to enter Hindu temples.

Bhimrao Ambedkar used to tell Ramabai that he couldn’t be rescued since he went to temples where he wasn’t supposed to go. Ramabai would sometimes persist in performing religious ceremonies.

Bhimrao Ambedkar’s family life was growing more depressing. Ramabai, his wife, was frequently ill. He also brought Dharwad to wife for a change, but nothing changed.

The body had been sacrificed by Bhimrao Ambedkar’s three sons and a daughter. They used to be really depressed. On May 27, 1935, the mountains of sadness and loss collapsed.

On that day, his wife Ramabai was brutally murdered. More than ten thousand people agreed with Ramabai’s interpretation. Dr. Ambedkar’s mental state at the moment was unimaginable. He was in love with his wife. Ramabai was involved in the creation of the world-famous Maha Purusha.

In dire poverty, Ramabai also served the house with tremendous satisfaction and patience, and his courage grew with each obstacle.

He was so affected by Ramabai’s death that he shaved and shaved his hair. They began to dress in saffron cloth and adopt sadhus’ renouncing demeanour. He used to be depressed, depressed, and upset.

A life companion who had toiled with them in times of poverty and pain, and now when the time had come for some pleasure, he had vanished forever.