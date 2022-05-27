Remembering Jawaharlal Nehru on his death anniversary: A look back!

Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was India’s first Prime Minister. He was also the country’s longest-serving prime minister, serving for over 17 years, from 1947 until his death on May 27, 1964, at the age of 74. He was affectionately known as ‘Chacha Nehru,’ because he adored children; his birthday is commemorated as ‘Children’s Day’. He is regarded as the architect of modern India and has set the groundwork for a number of institutions that now contribute to India’s growth, progress, and security.

Early life

Jawaharlal Nehru studied at home with private tutors till the age of 15, when he traveled to England to seek higher education. He returned to India at the age of 22 to practice law with his father, Motilal Nehru. But he got right into politics. Jawaharlal Nehru, one of India’s most important leaders, was interested in politics from an early age. As a student, he would read about nations that battled against foreign dominance. He was inevitably lured into India’s liberation struggle.

Bond with Congress and Mahatma Gandhi

Jawaharlal Nehru was a delegate at the Indian National Congress conference in Bankipore, Patna, in 1912. He met Mahatma Gandhi for the first time four years later and was greatly influenced by him. He began collaborating closely with Mahatma Gandhi in the fight for India’s freedom. Jawaharlal Nehru organised the first Kisan March in the Uttar Pradesh region of Pratapgarh in 1920.

He was imprisoned twice in connection with Mahatma Gandhi’s Non-Cooperation Movement between 1920 and 1922. In September 1923, Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru was elected General Secretary of the Congress. On August 15, 1947, he took the oath of office as India’s first Prime Minister. Pandit Jawaharlal Nehru suffered a small stroke in 1963, then a more serious one in January 1964. He died a few months later, on May 27, 1964, of a third and fatal stroke.

