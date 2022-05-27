Stock Market: Sensex, nifty end higher for second day in a row

Mumbai: Domestic benchmark indices ended higher in the Indian share market for the second day in a row. The heavy buying in the information technology, banking and automobile stocks supported the equity indices.

BSE Sensex gained 632 points or 1.17% to close at 54,885. NSE Nifty moved 182 points or 1.13% up to settle at 16,352. Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 1.38% and small-cap moved 1.36% higher. 13 out of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange ended higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,215 shares advanced and 1,108 declined.

The top gainers in the market were Apollo Hospitals, Tech Mahindra, HDFC Life, IndusInd Bank, Bajaj Finance, Infosys, Bajaj Finserv, L&T, HCL Tech, Hindustan Unilever, Kotak Mahindra Bank, HDFC, M&M and Wipro. The top losers in the market were NTPC, Bharti Airtel, PowerGrid, Tata Steel, Reliance Industries, Asian Paints and Nestle India.