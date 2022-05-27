Tejashwi Yadav rejects talk of political realignment in Bihar as fictitious.

In the wake of speculation over the growing proximity between his Rashtriya Janata Dal (RJD) and the ruling Janata Dal (United) or JD (U) over caste census, opposition leader Tejashwi Yadav dismissed the possibility of a political realignment in Bihar as fictitious.

‘Last year, I met Prime Minister Narendra Modi for the caste census. It was mine and not chief minister Nitish Kumar’s initiative. So, was I keen to strike an alliance with the BJP [Bharatiya Janata Party] or what?’ Yadav asked.

After Yadav met Kumar on May 11 about the delay in an all-party meeting to push for a state-wide caste census, talk of realignment gained traction. The meeting has been scheduled for June 1, and the BJP will be there. Before the 2015 assembly elections, the RJD and the JD (U) teamed up and formed the government. The government fell after the JD (U) re-aligned with the BJP in 2017.

Yadav mentioned the Central Bureau of Investigation interviewing his mother Rabri Devi, father Lalu Prasad, and sister Misa Bharti in connection with an alleged land for job scam, saying that such searches are not the first and will not be the last. ‘As long misuse of agencies will continue, such raids will happen. I have seen raids from my childhood.’