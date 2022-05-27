The new Facebook privacy policy will go into effect on July 26; Get the details here…

The social networking site Meta, previously Facebook, has begun notifying users about a privacy policy amendment that will go into effect on July 26, the company announced on Thursday. Meta stated in its post that it has changed and redesigned its Privacy Policy to make it easier to comprehend and clearer about how it utilizes users’ information.

‘People will begin seeing notifications on Facebook, Instagram, and Messenger today that will lead them to information about what to anticipate from the applicable privacy policy and terms of service in their location. They will also receive a synopsis of what is new. These changes will take effect on July 26, and consumers are not required to respond to this message by that date in order to continue using our products ‘, Meta said.

Meta is also changing its ‘Terms of Service’ to outline what it expects from users of its services. ‘ The newly revised Meta Privacy Policy applies to Facebook, Instagram, Messenger, and other Meta products. It excludes WhatsApp, Workplace, Free Basics, Messenger Kids, and the use of Quest devices without a Facebook account, each of which has its own privacy rules’, explained Meta.