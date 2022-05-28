Defence Minister Rajnath Singh completes sea sortie in submarine

The Indian Navy’s preparations are not a provocation to any aggression, but rather ensure peace and prosperity in the region, said Defence Minister Rajnath Singh.

After viewing the naval facility in Karwar, Karnataka, he took a sea sortie aboard a Kalvari class submarine, the INS Khandari, off the coast of Karwar. Singh was visiting the Naval Base in Karwar on a two-day visit.

‘Whatever I have seen today and experienced, I am assured that the Indian Navy is capable of vigilant, variant and victorious in every situation’, Singh said, adding, ‘INS Khanderi is a make in India inspired submarine. It was commissioned by me in the year 2019. The ships and other platforms launched by the Indian Navy have given a boost to the PM Modi’s Make in India campaign’.

During the visit, the Minister also evaluated the development of infrastructure upgrades under ‘Project Seabird’ and talked with senior Navy personnel at the base’s ‘Bada Khana’.

Khanderi, the second of the Project 75 submarines built at Mazagon Docks Limited in Mumbai as part of the ‘Make in India’ initiative, was commissioned by the Defence Minister in September 2019. The Defence Minister had already seen the Indian Navy’s three-dimensional combat capacity when aboard the INS Vikramaditya in September 2019 and the P8I earlier this month.

The Scorpene submarines are exceptionally powerful vessels that are equipped with both long-range guided torpedoes and anti-ship missiles. They also have excellent stealth features. These submarines have a cutting-edge SONAR and sensor package, giving them exceptional operational capabilities.

During the sortie, the Raksha Mantri was shown the Stealth submarine’s entire range of underwater operational capabilities. ‘This year when we are celebrating Aazadi ka Amrit Mahotsav, INS Vikrant is getting ready to commission. Both Vikrant and Vikramaditya will enhance the maritime security of India. The Indian Navy is counted among the frontline Navy of the world. Big maritime forces are ready to cooperate with India’, he said.

Simulated weapon launches and advanced MR – Sub cooperative exercises with P8I aircraft were among the operational displays.

The Indian Navy currently has four submarines of this type in service, with two more expected by the end of next year. These submarines have considerably improved the Indian Navy’s underwater capability in the Indian Ocean region. The Defence Minister’s sea sortie falls on the same day as the ‘Azaadi ka Amrit Mahotsav’ and ‘Swarnim Vijay Varsh’ celebrations.