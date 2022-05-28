How Kerala is dealing with the spread of ‘Tomato Flu’; Read on…

The most unpleasant aspect of ‘Tomato flu,’ the new viral illness that has affected over 82 newborns in Kerala since May 6, is the painfully itchy red rashes that erupt all over the hands, feet, and lips. The rashes are small blisters, thus the term ‘Tomato flu,’ and they are both unpleasant and infectious.

Fortunately, when three-year-old Nandini Nair (name changed) of Kollam became ill, her mother says she already knew enough about the condition to guarantee the girl’s younger sister did not become infected. She praises the local health department for sending anganwadi workers to houses across Kerala to raise awareness about the symptoms, treatments, and measures to take against this unusual viral sickness.

Tomato flu is endemic in Kerala, yet the specific aetiology remains unknown. Other than the rash, most symptoms—high fever, bodyache, joint pain, nausea—are nearly identical to those of dengue and chikungunya, and there was speculation during the disease’s 2007 epidemic that it was a result of the two viruses. It is not a life-threatening condition, but it is infectious and may move from person to person, while the true modalities of infection dissemination are still being researched. Tomato flu may not be lethal, but there is no cure. The majority of clinicians treat the condition symptomatically. To avoid the virus from spreading, patients with tomato fever should drink plenty of water and relax.

What is noteworthy, though, is how quickly health officials responded to the outbreak. Not only were districts in Karnataka’s border cities placed on high alert, but Tamil Nadu instituted obligatory screening of children under the age of five entering the state within a week of the first incidence in Kerala. To combat the spread of the virus, local officials in Kerala have started cleaning up water bodies and urging people to pay more attention to personal cleanliness and sanitation in their homes.

There have also been regular emails from state health ministers to calm fears and provide information on the disease’s spread. Most crucially, rapid awareness campaigns have been launched, with health ministries in Kerala, Karnataka, and Tamil Nadu dispatching field personnel to educate people about the condition. Covid has taught us the value of public knowledge and sensitization. Ignorance and public laxity are frequently the causes of uncontrolled spread, which might be averted if accurate and timely information were accessible. Although tomato flu is unlikely to become a significant epidemic, the public health response to it demonstrates that the insights learned from the Covid pandemic may be utilised to manage and treat other infections as well.