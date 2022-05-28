DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsIndiaNEWS

Indian Railways cancels 1050 trains on May 28, 29: Know how to check full list

May 28, 2022, 10:17 am IST

New Delhi: The Indian Railways has decided to cancel 522 trains, change origin station of  27 and short terminated 33 today on Saturday, May 28. It also cancelled 528 trains scheduled to operate Sunday, May 29. The decision was taken due to maintenance and operational reasons. According to the Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation Limited (IRCTC) website, at least 416 trains were cancelled on Friday.

The national transporter  have put up a list of fully and partially cancelled trains on its. It urged all  passengers to check train details by visiting https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes or NTES app before planning their trip.

Here is how to check the full list of cancelled trains:

Step 1: Visit: https://enquiry.indianrail.gov.in/mntes/ and select the date of journey

Step 2: Select Exceptional Trains on the top panel of the screen and click on Cancelled Trains

Step 3: Select Fully option in Cancelled Type to see list of trains with time, routes and other details.

Step 4: Select Partially option to see list of Source Changed trains.

Step 5: Scroll down to check the full list of short terminated trains.

