Rhea Chakraborty’s lawyer wants to ‘re-examine the case’ after Aryan Khan’s clean slate!

A day after a Narcotics Control Bureau (NCB) Special Investigation Team cleared Aryan Khan in the Mumbai cruise drug bust case, lawyer Satish Maneshinde requested a similar investigation into Rhea Chakraborty’s drug case. Rhea Chakraborty, a Bollywood actress, was detained on drug-related allegations in connection with the murder of actor Sushant Singh Rajput. Satish Maneshinde, who defended Aryan Khan in his lawsuit, also represented Rhea Chakraborty.

‘An investigation should be launched into the Rhea Chakraborty and Shovik cases as well. There were no drugs discovered on them. There were no tests conducted’, Satish Maneshinde claimed. For the past three years, the NCB has caused a lot of difficulty for a lot of people, adding that ‘action is required against these officials’. There were only WhatsApp conversations and no testing. When the Aryan Khan case revealed that a fraudulent case had been manufactured, something that had been going on since Rhea Chakraborty’s time, a new inquiry was launched.

He demanded an investigation into all such instances handled by NCB authorities, saying, ‘Bollywood performers have a life of 10-20 years in the profession and they have to stay healthy, which drugs cannot accomplish’. However, for the sake of popularity, they (the NCB) did this and paraded stars. Aryan Khan’s lawyer requested proceedings against NCB officers who he said ‘behaved inappropriately’. ‘Action against Sameer Wankhede is required,’ Satish Maneshinde stated.

He declined to comment on Nawab Malik’s statements about giving Aryan a clean chit. He said, ‘I don’t want to comment on the politics of it or what Nawab Malik stated. It will not be proper. I’m simply a lawyer’. Satish Mahishinde stated of the NCB’s decision to withdraw charges against the Aryan Khans, ‘It was a tremendous relief for Shah Rukh Khan’s family. They suffered through a lot’.

‘I want PM Modi to look into all such elements of these instances,’ he added. ‘ Such incidents should be investigated. This isn’t a matter for the states or the Centre. Everyone is aware of the authority that police and enforcement agencies have and how it is being abused. PM Modi must guarantee that the agencies’ work is excellent in order to maintain public trust,’ Satish Maneshinde said.