DH Latest NewsDH NEWSLatest NewsNEWSInternational

31 dead in stampede at church food event

May 29, 2022, 11:18 am IST

Abuja: In a tragic incident, at least 31 people were killed in a stampede that erupted during charity event in a church. The incident took place  in Port Harcourt city in southern Rivers State in Nigeria. A local church was distributing food and gifts.

Several stampede tragedies over food distribution were reported in Nigeria recently. Last year, 7 women were killed in a food programme in north Borno State. In 2013, 24 people died at an overcrowded church gathering in the southeastern state of Anambra.  16 people were killed in 2014 when a crowd got out of control during a screening for government jobs in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Also Read; Bo Hopkins, the American Graffiti actor passes away

Although Nigeria is Africa’s  largest petroleum producer, 4 out of 10 Nigerians live below the national poverty level.  As per data released by World Bank, more than 80 million people live in poverty.

Tags
shortlink
May 29, 2022, 11:18 am IST

Post Your Comments

Back to top button