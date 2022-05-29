31 dead in stampede at church food event

Abuja: In a tragic incident, at least 31 people were killed in a stampede that erupted during charity event in a church. The incident took place in Port Harcourt city in southern Rivers State in Nigeria. A local church was distributing food and gifts.

Several stampede tragedies over food distribution were reported in Nigeria recently. Last year, 7 women were killed in a food programme in north Borno State. In 2013, 24 people died at an overcrowded church gathering in the southeastern state of Anambra. 16 people were killed in 2014 when a crowd got out of control during a screening for government jobs in the nation’s capital, Abuja.

Although Nigeria is Africa’s largest petroleum producer, 4 out of 10 Nigerians live below the national poverty level. As per data released by World Bank, more than 80 million people live in poverty.