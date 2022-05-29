31 killed in landslides and floods due to heavy rain

Sao Paulo: 31 people lost their lives in floods and landslides caused by heavy rain in Brazil. 29 people died in Pernambuco state in northeast Brazil and 2 lost their lives in Alagoas state.

Also Read: Know how to block your ATM-cum-Debit card

More than 1,000 people have been evacuated because of the flood in Pernambuco. As per civil defense agency, around 32,000 families live in areas at risk of landslides or flooding in the state. Schools in the city of Recife have been opened to receive the homeless. In Alagoas, the state government issued an emergency in 33 municipalities due to the effects of the heavy rains.