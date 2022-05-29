From a diamond-studded Mannat nameplate to 172 crore villa in UK ; SRK’s ridiculously expensive possessions! PICS

MUMBAI: Shah Rukh Khan’s exquisite Bandra residence Mannat is now valued at 200 crores. But it is not the only pricey item in the king of Bollywood’s collection. He has a net worth of roughly $690 million, which is considerably over 5,000 crores. Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s residence in Mumbai, has become a tourist attraction. Many people go to Bandra to catch a glimpse of King Khan. Take a peek at the other pricey items Shah Rukh Khan has outside his Mannat.

Mannat nameplate

Mannat, Shah Rukh Khan’s Mumbai residence, has become a tourist attraction. Many people come to Bandra to see King Khan and wait outside his house. Recently, SRK and his wifey Gauri Khan altered the nameplate on their home, which sparked a lot of controversies. The nameplate is reportedly worth Rs 25 lakh. However, due to its disappearance, this nameplate has made the news again and again. According to reports, a diamond that had fallen off the plate was taken for restoration work. That’s a 25 lakh nameplate! On that point, here’s a look at some of the other pricey items Shah Rukh Khan has outside his Mannat.

The London residence of Shah Rukh Khan

According to rumours, Shah Rukh Khan has a luxurious home in one of London’s affluent neighbourhoods. According to reports, King Khan’s magnificent mansion is worth Rs 172 crores. SRK embraces life at its fullest. He enjoys having all of the pleasures to himself, including a bespoke vanity vehicle. His Dilip Chhabria-designed vehicle is valued at Rs 4 crores.

Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity van

SRK enjoys life Kingsize thanks to Shah Rukh Khan’s vanity vehicle. He enjoys having all of the pleasures to himself, including a bespoke vanity vehicle. His Dilip Chhabria-designed vehicle is valued at Rs 4 crores.

Dubai residence of Shah Rukh Khan

Shah Rukh Khan has property in Dubai in addition to London, Mumbai, and Alibaug. In Dubai, he has a private island property named Jannat on the K Frond of the Palm Jumeirah. This villa’s estimated value is Rs 100 crore.

Shah Rukh Khan and his car collection

The Badshah of Bollywood has a massive vehicle collection. He has everything from a Bugatti Veyron costing Rs 12 crore to a Rolls Royce Phantom Coupe worth Rs 7 lakh.

Shah Rukh Khan’s funding in KKR

Shah Rukh Khan also has a significant investment in the Indian Premier League franchise Kolkata Knight Riders. It is one of his most significant investments.

Red Chillies

Red Chillies Entertainment is a production business owned by Shah Rukh Khan. In 2002, following the breakup of SRK’s production company, Dreamz Unlimited, he founded Red Chillies with his wife, Gauri Khan. Red Chillies also owns a visual effects company with an annual revenue of over 500 crores.