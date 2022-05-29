Maharashtra govt assures 60 lakh rural women with 10 sanitary napkins for Rs 1 per month.

On World Menstrual Hygiene Day, the Maharashtra government launched a scheme under which women living below the poverty line (BPL) and those who belong to Mahila Bachat Gat (Self-help groups) can buy 10 sanitary napkins for just Rs 1 under a scheme announced by the Maharashtra government on Saturday.

Hasan Mushrif, the state’s rural development minister, said in a statement that the scheme will begin on August 15, 2022, adding that it will help over 60 lakh women in rural areas.

The program is designed to help women in rural areas who suffer from poor menstrual hygiene due to a lack of awareness and affordability. ‘The implementation of the scheme will cost the government approximately Rs 200 crores annually,’ the minister stated.

According to the statement, one of the major causes of death among women, especially in rural areas, is carelessness and poor hygiene during menstruation. The Rural Development Department is introducing a new scheme for poor women to provide sanitary napkins at a low cost of just Re 1 to solve this problem.