Slogan Row: V Muraleedharan sayas, ‘Kerala Government Lenient Towards Terror Groups’

V Muraleedharan, a Union Minister of State, slammed the Pinarayi Vijayan-led LDF government on Saturday, stating that it is lenient towards terrorist activities and groups. V Muraleedharan, speaking on PFI sloganeering in Alappuzha, Kerala, remarked ‘It is much delayed. But I appreciate they were taken into custody. Such things happen in Kerala repeatedly because of covert support from the government in power. The government has taken a lenient view against terrorist activities and groups.’

‘The government should take strict action against such people. It should be nipped in the bud. But that has not happened. That too in the district of Alappuzha which had recently seen such disturbances, and attacks with the support of the terrorist groups. That shows that the state government is hand in gloves with the terrorist groups who are active in the state,’ The Union Minister asserted.

Muraleedharan replied to Kerala Chief Minister Pinarayi Vijayan’s claim that the Sangh Parivar carried out 486 anti-christian attacks across the country, saying, ‘I would say that it doesn’t merit any reply. It’s a cooked-up story. I don’t know on what basis the Chief Minister is accusing BJP. If he accuses the BJP or the government of any violence in the states, it means that the state government has no role. The government of India doesn’t have any authority over the law and order situation.’