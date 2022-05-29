Tenzing Norgay: Who is he? Why is May 29th Everest Day? Read on…

The conquering of Everest was perhaps the greatest successful achievement of a long-set goal. Along with walking on the moon, flying over the Atlantic, and swimming the English Channel, this is one of man’s greatest feats. What is notable is that, according to papers, this effort to ascend Everest in 1921 was failed. Even Tenzing Norgay was only successful on his seventh attempt. The accomplishment was ultimately accomplished by Edmund Hillary and Tenzing Norgay on Tenzing’s birthday, May 29, 1953.

Nepalis refer to it as Sagarmatha. Sir George Everest, the first land surveyor of British India, inspired the name, Everest. Everyone knew it was the highest point in the world, standing at 29,031.7 feet, but many efforts between 1920 and 1953 were unsuccessful. The conventional route from Nepal and the north ridge route from Tibet were the two routes to the summit. The issue was that neither Nepal nor Tibet let Westerners climb Everest because it was deemed sacred.

Chomolungma means ‘holy mother’ in Tibetan. Prior to 1953, the most notable trip was in 1922, when George Mallory and Andrew Irvine began ascending but inexplicably never returned. There is still controversy about whether they made it to the top or not. However, Tenzing Norgay, representing India and Nepal, scaled Everest in 1953 and was proclaimed the first man to summit the peak. Tenzing’s feat was met with widespread acclaim in Nepal and India.

Nepal attempted to proclaim Tenzing a Nepali citizen, to which he disagreed at the time. Tenzing wanted India to share the credit because he was from Darjeeling. Tenzing Norgay was named the most important person of the twentieth century by Time magazine. In 1986, he died in Darjeeling as the first Chairman of the Himalayan Mountaineering Institute.