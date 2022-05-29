West Nile fever death reported in Thrissur; hospital authorities issue warning

Thrissur: A person who was undergoing treatment for West Nile fever has succumbed, the health department confirmed. The dead has been identified as Joby, 47 of Asarikode in Puthur. He was shifted to Thrissur Medical College Hospital two days ago. He had symptoms since April 17.

The hospital officials informed that two of his bystanders also have fever. Their samples have been collected for running the confirmatory tests. Since the disease is contagious, the hospital authorities have issued warnings and precautionary measures that are to be followed. No other cases have been reported so far.

West Nile fever is spread by Culex mosquitoes. These mosquitoes were found in the 19th ward of Pananchery Panchayat in Thrissur. Dry day will be observed in this area on Sunday. The symptoms of the disease include fever, headache, vomiting, stomach ache and loose motion. In serious cases when the fever affects the brain, the individual may experience stroke, memory loss and even epilepsy. No vaccine has been developed for this disease yet.