5 injured in fire at parking lot

New Delhi: A minor fire broke out in a parking lot of a building in Dwarka in New Delhi on Monday. 5 people were injured in the fire. 10 vehicles, including motorcycles, were damaged in the fire.

As per fire service department, the fire started from the electric meter boards placed in the parking lot. It was extinguished by 4 fire tenders.

Also Read: 6 killed, 10 injured in truck-minivan collision

Authority evacuated 52 residents of the building, including 24 women and 4 children from the building. The building comprises of basement, ground plus four floors with an area of about 400 sq yard. It houses 26 flats.