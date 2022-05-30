IRCTC announces Varanasi-Nepal tour package; Details inside

Lucknow: The Indian Railway Catering and Tourism Corporation (IRCTC) has announced a new tour package. It is offering a luxurious and economical tour package trips from Varanasi to Nepal.

The 5-day and 4-night tour will start from Varanasi. The package covers Kathmandu, Pashupatinath Temple, Boudhanath Stupa, Durbar Square, and Manakamana Temple in Pokhara, Vindhyavasini Temple, Gupteshwar Mahadev Cave. This tour package will be operated from June 27 to July 7. The package is inclusive of direct flights from Varanasi to Nepal and back.

The package costs Rs 38,200 per person. It will cost Rs 30,300 for couple or two people together. If three people book the package, it will cost them Rs 29,000 per person. The charge for a child of 5 to 11 years with a bed is Rs 28,900 and for a child of 2 to 11 years without a bed is Rs 21,000.

Passengers can book the tour package by visiting the IRCTC website www.irctctourism.com online. Booking can also be done through IRCTC Tourist Facilitation Centre, Zonal Offices and Regional Offices.