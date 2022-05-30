Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan to tie knot in Mahabalipuram on June 9; See the leaked wedding invitation here..

South Indian Superstar Nayanthara and director Vignesh Shivan will officially tie the knot on June 9. As per the latest reports, the couple will have a destination wedding at a resort in Mahabalipuram.

A digital invitation of the wedding which surfaced on social media revealed the venue and date of the celebrity wedding. Earlier, it was reported that Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan will get married at Sri Venkateswara Swamy temple in Tirupati. The digital invite reads, ‘Save the Date for the wedding of Nayan & Wikki. 0th June 2022, Mahabs’. Naan Pizhai song from Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal can be heard playing in the background.

Save the date 9th June 2022#wikkinayan #Nayanthara #Ladysuperstar pic.twitter.com/19SrsdekOo — Nayan_my_world¹???????????????? (@NayantharaFanC1) May 27, 2022

Nayanthara and Vignesh Shivan fell in love with each other on the sets of Naanum Rowdy Dhaan in 2015 and has been in a relationship for the past 6 years. They got engaged in a private ceremony in March 2021. Now, their wedding is expected to be an intimate ceremony with family members and close friends in attendance. Reportedly, Vijay Sethupathi, Samantha, Nelson Dilipkumar and Anirudh Ravichander are likely to attend the wedding. It is learnt that the couple will throw a grand reception in Chennai for the film fraternity and other VIPs.

Nayanthara was last seen in ‘Kaathuvaakula Rendu Kaadhal’ directed by Vignesh Shivan. Her upcoming movie ‘O2’ written and directed by GS Viknesh will start streaming on Disney+ Hotstar soon.