‘Saffron innerwear’: PFI Leader’s distasteful remark raises eyebrows!

The Kerala High Court ordered police to take necessary action against the Popular Front of India in connection with alleged aggressive sloganeering during an Alappuzha protest. Following recent inflammatory sloganeering, Kerala Popular Front (PFI) leader Yahiya Tangal made a shocking statement about High Court justices on Saturday, claiming their ‘innerwear is saffron’.

Tangal stated during a protest in Alappuzha, ‘Courts are easily surprised nowadays. After hearing the chants of our Alappuzha march, high court justices are stunned. Do you know why this is so? Because their innerwear is saffron. Because they are saffron, they will heat very quickly. The burn will bother you.’

A youngster during a PFI rally in Alappuzha was seen in the viral video hoisting the slogan that ‘Hindus should store rice for their funeral rituals. Christians should retain incense. If you live well, you can live in our nation; if you don’t, we know Azadi (freedom). Live a nice, decent, decent life’.

This came as a direct threat to Kerala’s Hindu and Christian populations, with PFI threatening the death sentence if they did not comply. The Kerala Police detained 18 additional persons in the PFI sloganeering case on Friday. The Kerala High Court has ordered police to take necessary action against the Popular Front of India. This is in connection with alleged aggressive sloganeering during the Alappuzha event on May 21. Earlier, PFI state president CP Muhammad Basheer stated on Tuesday that the slogan was anti-RSS (RSS). He continued to say that his party would continue to oppose and fight RSS terrorism.