Stock market: Equity indices end higher for third day in a row

Mumbai: Indian equity benchmark indices ended higher for third day in row. The strong buying trend seen in the consumer durables and technology shares supported the domestic benchmark indices.

BSE Sensex surged 1,041 points or 1.90%to close at 55,926. NSE Nifty moved 309 points or 1.89% up to settle at 16,661. Nifty Midcap 100 climbed 2.42% and small-cap moved 3.08% higher. All of the 15 sector gauges compiled by the National Stock Exchange settled higher. The overall market breadth of BSE was positive as 2,366 shares advanced and 1,092 declined.

The top gainers in the market were M&M, Titan, Infosys, Adani Ports, HCL Tech, Tech Mahindra, TCS, Reliance Industries, LIC, UltraTech Cement, Wipro, Bajaj , PowerGrid and L&T. The top losers in the market were Kotak Mahindra Bank, Sun Pharma, Dr Reddy’s and ITC.